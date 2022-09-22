Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Pacanki (2016), season 7
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pacanki
Seasons
Season 7
Пацанки
16+
Title
Сезон 7: Новые Пацанки
Season premiere
22 September 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
48 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
Pacanki List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Выпуск 1
Season 7
Episode 1
22 September 2022
Выпуск 2
Season 7
Episode 2
29 September 2022
Выпуск 3
Season 7
Episode 3
6 October 2022
Выпуск 4
Season 7
Episode 4
13 October 2022
Выпуск 5
Season 7
Episode 5
20 October 2022
Выпуск 6
Season 7
Episode 6
27 October 2022
Выпуск 7
Season 7
Episode 7
3 November 2022
Выпуск 8
Season 7
Episode 8
10 November 2022
Выпуск 9
Season 7
Episode 9
17 November 2022
Выпуск 10
Season 7
Episode 10
24 November 2022
Выпуск 11
Season 7
Episode 11
1 December 2022
Выпуск 12
Season 7
Episode 12
8 December 2022
Выпуск 13
Season 7
Episode 13
15 December 2022
Выпуск 14
Season 7
Episode 14
22 December 2022
Выпуск 15. Неизданное
Season 7
Episode 15
29 December 2022
Выпуск 16. Финал
Season 7
Episode 16
29 December 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree