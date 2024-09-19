Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Pacanki (2016), season 9
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pacanki
Seasons
Season 9
Пацанки
16+
Title
Сезон 9: Пацанки. Остров
Season premiere
19 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
48 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
Pacanki List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Выпуск 1
Season 9
Episode 1
19 September 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 9
Episode 2
26 September 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 9
Episode 3
3 October 2024
Выпуск 4
Season 9
Episode 4
10 October 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 9
Episode 5
17 October 2024
Выпуск 6
Season 9
Episode 6
24 October 2024
Выпуск 7
Season 9
Episode 7
31 October 2024
Выпуск 8
Season 9
Episode 8
7 November 2024
Выпуск 9
Season 9
Episode 9
14 November 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 9
Episode 10
21 November 2024
Выпуск 11
Season 9
Episode 11
28 November 2024
Выпуск 12
Season 9
Episode 12
5 December 2024
Выпуск 13
Season 9
Episode 13
12 December 2024
Выпуск 14
Season 9
Episode 14
19 December 2024
Выпуск 15
Season 9
Episode 15
26 December 2024
Выпуск 16
Season 9
Episode 16
26 December 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree