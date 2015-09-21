The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 20 season 9
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10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 9 all episodes
The Matrimonial Momentum
Season 9 / Episode 121 September 2015
The Separation Oscillation
Season 9 / Episode 228 September 2015
The Bachelor Party Corrosion
Season 9 / Episode 35 October 2015
The 2003 Approximation
Season 9 / Episode 412 October 2015
The Perspiration Implementation
Season 9 / Episode 519 October 2015
The Helium Insufficiency
Season 9 / Episode 626 October 2015
The Spock Resonance
Season 9 / Episode 75 November 2015
The Mystery Date Observation
Season 9 / Episode 812 November 2015
The Platonic Permutation
Season 9 / Episode 919 November 2015
The Earworm Reverberation
Season 9 / Episode 1010 December 2015
The Opening Night Excitation
Season 9 / Episode 1117 December 2015
The Sales Call Sublimation
Season 9 / Episode 127 January 2016
The Empathy Optimization
Season 9 / Episode 1314 January 2016
The Meemaw Materialization
Season 9 / Episode 144 February 2016
The Valentino Submergence
Season 9 / Episode 1511 February 2016
The Positive Negative Reaction
Season 9 / Episode 1618 February 2016
The Celebration Experimentation
Season 9 / Episode 1725 February 2016
The Application Deterioration
Season 9 / Episode 1810 March 2016
The Solder Excursion Diversion
Season 9 / Episode 1931 March 2016
The Big Bear Precipitation
Season 9 / Episode 207 April 2016
The Viewing Party Combustion
Season 9 / Episode 2121 April 2016
The Fermentation Bifurcation
Season 9 / Episode 2228 April 2016
The Line Substitution Solution
Season 9 / Episode 235 May 2016
The Convergence Convergence
Season 9 / Episode 2412 May 2016
Episode description
В 9 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Эми практически заставляет Шелдона поехать вместе с ней, Леонардом и Пенни в домик в лесу. Раджеш тем временем начинает чрезмерно опекать беременную Бернадетт, что вызывает у Говарда ревность.
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