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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 9 Episode 19

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 19 season 9

7.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 9 all episodes
The Matrimonial Momentum
Season 9 / Episode 1 21 September 2015
The Separation Oscillation
Season 9 / Episode 2 28 September 2015
The Bachelor Party Corrosion
Season 9 / Episode 3 5 October 2015
The 2003 Approximation
Season 9 / Episode 4 12 October 2015
The Perspiration Implementation
Season 9 / Episode 5 19 October 2015
The Helium Insufficiency
Season 9 / Episode 6 26 October 2015
The Spock Resonance
Season 9 / Episode 7 5 November 2015
The Mystery Date Observation
Season 9 / Episode 8 12 November 2015
The Platonic Permutation
Season 9 / Episode 9 19 November 2015
The Earworm Reverberation
Season 9 / Episode 10 10 December 2015
The Opening Night Excitation
Season 9 / Episode 11 17 December 2015
The Sales Call Sublimation
Season 9 / Episode 12 7 January 2016
The Empathy Optimization
Season 9 / Episode 13 14 January 2016
The Meemaw Materialization
Season 9 / Episode 14 4 February 2016
The Valentino Submergence
Season 9 / Episode 15 11 February 2016
The Positive Negative Reaction
Season 9 / Episode 16 18 February 2016
The Celebration Experimentation
Season 9 / Episode 17 25 February 2016
The Application Deterioration
Season 9 / Episode 18 10 March 2016
The Solder Excursion Diversion
Season 9 / Episode 19 31 March 2016
The Big Bear Precipitation
Season 9 / Episode 20 7 April 2016
The Viewing Party Combustion
Season 9 / Episode 21 21 April 2016
The Fermentation Bifurcation
Season 9 / Episode 22 28 April 2016
The Line Substitution Solution
Season 9 / Episode 23 5 May 2016
The Convergence Convergence
Season 9 / Episode 24 12 May 2016
Episode description

В 9 сезоне 19 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Пенни и Бернадетт случайно становятся помощницами в работе Говарда и Леонарда. А у Шелдона происходит ужасная трагедия: умирает его любимый ноутбук, и Эми дарит ему новый, чтобы утешить.

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