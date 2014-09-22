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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 8 Episode 23

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 23 season 8

7.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 8 all episodes
The Locomotion Interruption
Season 8 / Episode 1 22 September 2014
The Junior Professor Solution
Season 8 / Episode 2 22 September 2014
The First Pitch Insufficiency
Season 8 / Episode 3 29 September 2014
The Hook-Up Reverberation
Season 8 / Episode 4 6 October 2014
The Focus Attentuation
Season 8 / Episode 5 13 October 2014
The Expedition Approximation
Season 8 / Episode 6 20 October 2014
The Misinterpretation Agitation
Season 8 / Episode 7 30 October 2014
The Prom Equivalency
Season 8 / Episode 8 6 November 2014
The Septum Deviation
Season 8 / Episode 9 13 November 2014
The Champagne Reflection
Season 8 / Episode 10 20 November 2014
The Clean Room Infiltration
Season 8 / Episode 11 11 December 2014
The Space Probe Disintegration
Season 8 / Episode 12 8 January 2015
The Anxiety Optimization
Season 8 / Episode 13 29 January 2015
The Troll Manifestation
Season 8 / Episode 14 5 February 2015
The Comic Book Store Regeneration
Season 8 / Episode 15 19 February 2015
The Intimacy Acceleration
Season 8 / Episode 16 26 February 2015
The Colonization Application
Season 8 / Episode 17 5 March 2015
The Leftover Thermalization
Season 8 / Episode 18 12 March 2015
The Skywalker Incursion
Season 8 / Episode 19 2 April 2015
The Fortification Implementation
Season 8 / Episode 20 9 April 2015
The Communication Deterioration
Season 8 / Episode 21 16 April 2015
The Graduation Transmission
Season 8 / Episode 22 23 April 2015
The Maternal Combustion
Season 8 / Episode 23 30 April 2015
The Commitment Determination
Season 8 / Episode 24 7 May 2015
Episode description

В 8 сезоне 23 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» матери Шелдона и Леонарда прилетают в гости, чтобы посмотреть, как их сыновья получают престижную премию. Но между доктором Беверли Хофстедтер и очень верующей Мэри Купер разгорается конфликт.

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