The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 11 season 8
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 8 all episodes
The Locomotion Interruption
Season 8 / Episode 122 September 2014
The Junior Professor Solution
Season 8 / Episode 222 September 2014
The First Pitch Insufficiency
Season 8 / Episode 329 September 2014
The Hook-Up Reverberation
Season 8 / Episode 46 October 2014
The Focus Attentuation
Season 8 / Episode 513 October 2014
The Expedition Approximation
Season 8 / Episode 620 October 2014
The Misinterpretation Agitation
Season 8 / Episode 730 October 2014
The Prom Equivalency
Season 8 / Episode 86 November 2014
The Septum Deviation
Season 8 / Episode 913 November 2014
The Champagne Reflection
Season 8 / Episode 1020 November 2014
The Clean Room Infiltration
Season 8 / Episode 1111 December 2014
The Space Probe Disintegration
Season 8 / Episode 128 January 2015
The Anxiety Optimization
Season 8 / Episode 1329 January 2015
The Troll Manifestation
Season 8 / Episode 145 February 2015
The Comic Book Store Regeneration
Season 8 / Episode 1519 February 2015
The Intimacy Acceleration
Season 8 / Episode 1626 February 2015
The Colonization Application
Season 8 / Episode 175 March 2015
The Leftover Thermalization
Season 8 / Episode 1812 March 2015
The Skywalker Incursion
Season 8 / Episode 192 April 2015
The Fortification Implementation
Season 8 / Episode 209 April 2015
The Communication Deterioration
Season 8 / Episode 2116 April 2015
The Graduation Transmission
Season 8 / Episode 2223 April 2015
The Maternal Combustion
Season 8 / Episode 2330 April 2015
The Commitment Determination
Season 8 / Episode 247 May 2015
Episode description
В 8 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Эми организовывает традиционное викторианское Рождество. А Говард с Леонардом и Раджем пытаются выгнать птицу из исследовательской лаборатории, которая должна быть стерильной.
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