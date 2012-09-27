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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 6 Episode 7

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 7 season 6

7.7 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 6 all episodes
The Date Night Variable
Season 6 / Episode 1 27 September 2012
The Decoupling Fluctuation
Season 6 / Episode 2 4 October 2012
The Higgs Boson Observation
Season 6 / Episode 3 11 October 2012
The Re-Entry Minimization
Season 6 / Episode 4 18 October 2012
The Holographic Excitation
Season 6 / Episode 5 25 October 2012
The Extract Obliteration
Season 6 / Episode 6 1 November 2012
The Habitation Configuration
Season 6 / Episode 7 8 November 2012
The 43 Peculiarity
Season 6 / Episode 8 15 November 2012
The Parking Spot Escalation
Season 6 / Episode 9 29 November 2012
The Fish Guts Displacement
Season 6 / Episode 10 6 December 2012
The Santa Simulation
Season 6 / Episode 11 13 December 2012
The Egg Salad Equivalency
Season 6 / Episode 12 3 January 2013
The Bakersfield Expedition
Season 6 / Episode 13 10 January 2013
The Cooper/Kripke Inversion
Season 6 / Episode 14 31 January 2013
The Spoiler Alert Segmentation
Season 6 / Episode 15 7 February 2013
The Tangible Affection Proof
Season 6 / Episode 16 14 February 2013
The Monster Isolation
Season 6 / Episode 17 21 February 2013
The Contractual Obligation Implementation
Season 6 / Episode 18 7 March 2013
The Closet Reconfiguration
Season 6 / Episode 19 14 March 2013
The Tenure Turbulence
Season 6 / Episode 20 4 April 2013
The Closure Alternative
Season 6 / Episode 21 25 April 2013
The Proton Resurgence
Season 6 / Episode 22 2 May 2013
The Love Spell Potential
Season 6 / Episode 23 9 May 2013
The Bon Voyage Reaction
Season 6 / Episode 24 16 May 2013
Episode description

В 6 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Шелдон оказывается в щекотливом положении, когда между Эми и Уиллом Уитоном возникает конфликт. А Говард пытается оттянуть момент переезда к Бернадетт, чтобы не расстраивать маму.

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