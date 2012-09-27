The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 13 season 6
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 6 all episodes
The Date Night Variable
Season 6 / Episode 127 September 2012
The Decoupling Fluctuation
Season 6 / Episode 24 October 2012
The Higgs Boson Observation
Season 6 / Episode 311 October 2012
The Re-Entry Minimization
Season 6 / Episode 418 October 2012
The Holographic Excitation
Season 6 / Episode 525 October 2012
The Extract Obliteration
Season 6 / Episode 61 November 2012
The Habitation Configuration
Season 6 / Episode 78 November 2012
The 43 Peculiarity
Season 6 / Episode 815 November 2012
The Parking Spot Escalation
Season 6 / Episode 929 November 2012
The Fish Guts Displacement
Season 6 / Episode 106 December 2012
The Santa Simulation
Season 6 / Episode 1113 December 2012
The Egg Salad Equivalency
Season 6 / Episode 123 January 2013
The Bakersfield Expedition
Season 6 / Episode 1310 January 2013
The Cooper/Kripke Inversion
Season 6 / Episode 1431 January 2013
The Spoiler Alert Segmentation
Season 6 / Episode 157 February 2013
The Tangible Affection Proof
Season 6 / Episode 1614 February 2013
The Monster Isolation
Season 6 / Episode 1721 February 2013
The Contractual Obligation Implementation
Season 6 / Episode 187 March 2013
The Closet Reconfiguration
Season 6 / Episode 1914 March 2013
The Tenure Turbulence
Season 6 / Episode 204 April 2013
The Closure Alternative
Season 6 / Episode 2125 April 2013
The Proton Resurgence
Season 6 / Episode 222 May 2013
The Love Spell Potential
Season 6 / Episode 239 May 2013
The Bon Voyage Reaction
Season 6 / Episode 2416 May 2013
Episode description
В 6 сезоне 13 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» парни отправляются на Comic-Con в костюмах персонажей «Звездного пути» и попадают в приключение. А девушки решают разобраться, что такого в этих комиксах, которые так любят их вторые половинки.
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