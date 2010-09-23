The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 3 season 4
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 4 all episodes
The Robotic Manipulation
Season 4 / Episode 123 September 2010
The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification
Season 4 / Episode 230 September 2010
The Zazzy Substitution
Season 4 / Episode 37 October 2010
The Hot Troll Deviation
Season 4 / Episode 414 October 2010
The Desperation Emanation
Season 4 / Episode 521 October 2010
The Irish Pub Formulation
Season 4 / Episode 628 October 2010
The Apology Insufficiency
Season 4 / Episode 74 November 2010
The 21-Second Excitation
Season 4 / Episode 811 November 2010
The Boyfriend Complexity
Season 4 / Episode 918 November 2010
The Alien Parasite Hypothesis
Season 4 / Episode 109 December 2010
The Justice League Recombination
Season 4 / Episode 1116 December 2010
The Bus Pants Utilization
Season 4 / Episode 126 January 2011
The Love Car Displacement
Season 4 / Episode 1320 January 2011
The Thespian Catalyst
Season 4 / Episode 143 February 2011
The Benefactor Factor
Season 4 / Episode 1510 February 2011
The Cohabitation Formulation
Season 4 / Episode 1617 February 2011
The Toast Derivation
Season 4 / Episode 1724 February 2011
The Prestidigitation Approximation
Season 4 / Episode 1810 March 2011
The Zarnecki Incursion
Season 4 / Episode 1931 March 2011
The Herb Garden Germination
Season 4 / Episode 207 April 2011
The Agreement Dissection
Season 4 / Episode 2128 April 2011
The Wildebeest Implementation
Season 4 / Episode 225 May 2011
The Engagement Reaction
Season 4 / Episode 2312 May 2011
The Roommate Transmogrification
Season 4 / Episode 2419 May 2011
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Шелдон и Эми выглядят гармоничной парой до тех пор, пока не расстаются из-за разных взглядов на важность работы друг друга. Тогда Шелдон, не признавая тоску по Эми, заводит множество кошек.
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