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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 4 Episode 9

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 9 season 4

8.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 4 all episodes
The Robotic Manipulation
Season 4 / Episode 1 23 September 2010
The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification
Season 4 / Episode 2 30 September 2010
The Zazzy Substitution
Season 4 / Episode 3 7 October 2010
The Hot Troll Deviation
Season 4 / Episode 4 14 October 2010
The Desperation Emanation
Season 4 / Episode 5 21 October 2010
The Irish Pub Formulation
Season 4 / Episode 6 28 October 2010
The Apology Insufficiency
Season 4 / Episode 7 4 November 2010
The 21-Second Excitation
Season 4 / Episode 8 11 November 2010
The Boyfriend Complexity
Season 4 / Episode 9 18 November 2010
The Alien Parasite Hypothesis
Season 4 / Episode 10 9 December 2010
The Justice League Recombination
Season 4 / Episode 11 16 December 2010
The Bus Pants Utilization
Season 4 / Episode 12 6 January 2011
The Love Car Displacement
Season 4 / Episode 13 20 January 2011
The Thespian Catalyst
Season 4 / Episode 14 3 February 2011
The Benefactor Factor
Season 4 / Episode 15 10 February 2011
The Cohabitation Formulation
Season 4 / Episode 16 17 February 2011
The Toast Derivation
Season 4 / Episode 17 24 February 2011
The Prestidigitation Approximation
Season 4 / Episode 18 10 March 2011
The Zarnecki Incursion
Season 4 / Episode 19 31 March 2011
The Herb Garden Germination
Season 4 / Episode 20 7 April 2011
The Agreement Dissection
Season 4 / Episode 21 28 April 2011
The Wildebeest Implementation
Season 4 / Episode 22 5 May 2011
The Engagement Reaction
Season 4 / Episode 23 12 May 2011
The Roommate Transmogrification
Season 4 / Episode 24 19 May 2011
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Леонард вынужден прикидываться нынешним бойфрендом Пенни, когда к ней приезжает отец. А Радж тем временем напивается и воспринимает доброту Бернадетт как зеленый свет к поцелую.

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