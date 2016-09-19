The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 4 season 10
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 all episodes
The Conjugal Conjecture
Season 10 / Episode 119 September 2016
The Military Miniaturization
Season 10 / Episode 226 September 2016
The Dependence Transcendence
Season 10 / Episode 33 October 2016
The Cohabitation Experimentation
Season 10 / Episode 410 October 2016
The Hot Tub Contamination
Season 10 / Episode 517 October 2016
The Fetal Kick Catalyst
Season 10 / Episode 627 October 2016
The Veracity Elasticity
Season 10 / Episode 73 November 2016
The Brain Bowl Incubation
Season 10 / Episode 810 November 2016
The Geology Elevation
Season 10 / Episode 917 November 2016
The Property Division Collision
Season 10 / Episode 101 December 2016
The Birthday Synchronicity
Season 10 / Episode 1115 December 2016
The Holiday Summation
Season 10 / Episode 125 January 2017
The Romance Recalibration
Season 10 / Episode 1319 January 2017
The Emotion Detection Automation
Season 10 / Episode 142 February 2017
The Locomotion Reverberation
Season 10 / Episode 159 February 2017
The Allowance Evaporation
Season 10 / Episode 1616 February 2017
The Comic-Con Conundrum
Season 10 / Episode 1723 February 2017
The Escape Hatch Identification
Season 10 / Episode 189 March 2017
The Collaboration Fluctuation
Season 10 / Episode 1930 March 2017
The Recollection Dissipation
Season 10 / Episode 206 April 2017
The Separation Agitation
Season 10 / Episode 2113 April 2017
The Cognition Regeneration
Season 10 / Episode 2227 April 2017
The Gyroscopic Collapse
Season 10 / Episode 234 May 2017
The Long Distance Dissonance
Season 10 / Episode 2411 May 2017
Episode description
В 10 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва», когда квартиру Эми затапливает, они с Шелдоном решают провести эксперимент по совместному сожительству. А Бернадетт и Говард решают оставить в секрете пол ребенка, но его уже узнал Радж.
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