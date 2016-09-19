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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 10 Episode 16

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 16 season 10

7.2 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 10 all episodes
The Conjugal Conjecture
Season 10 / Episode 1 19 September 2016
The Military Miniaturization
Season 10 / Episode 2 26 September 2016
The Dependence Transcendence
Season 10 / Episode 3 3 October 2016
The Cohabitation Experimentation
Season 10 / Episode 4 10 October 2016
The Hot Tub Contamination
Season 10 / Episode 5 17 October 2016
The Fetal Kick Catalyst
Season 10 / Episode 6 27 October 2016
The Veracity Elasticity
Season 10 / Episode 7 3 November 2016
The Brain Bowl Incubation
Season 10 / Episode 8 10 November 2016
The Geology Elevation
Season 10 / Episode 9 17 November 2016
The Property Division Collision
Season 10 / Episode 10 1 December 2016
The Birthday Synchronicity
Season 10 / Episode 11 15 December 2016
The Holiday Summation
Season 10 / Episode 12 5 January 2017
The Romance Recalibration
Season 10 / Episode 13 19 January 2017
The Emotion Detection Automation
Season 10 / Episode 14 2 February 2017
The Locomotion Reverberation
Season 10 / Episode 15 9 February 2017
The Allowance Evaporation
Season 10 / Episode 16 16 February 2017
The Comic-Con Conundrum
Season 10 / Episode 17 23 February 2017
The Escape Hatch Identification
Season 10 / Episode 18 9 March 2017
The Collaboration Fluctuation
Season 10 / Episode 19 30 March 2017
The Recollection Dissipation
Season 10 / Episode 20 6 April 2017
The Separation Agitation
Season 10 / Episode 21 13 April 2017
The Cognition Regeneration
Season 10 / Episode 22 27 April 2017
The Gyroscopic Collapse
Season 10 / Episode 23 4 May 2017
The Long Distance Dissonance
Season 10 / Episode 24 11 May 2017
Episode description

В 10 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» после неприятного разговора с отцом Раджеш задумывается над тем, чтобы отказаться от его денег и стать самостоятельным. В то же время Берт оказывается третьим лишним на свидании Шелдона и Эми.

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