Chicago Fire poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (2012 - …)

Chicago Fire 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 14 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 208 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Chicago Fire" is a multi-series American show produced by the NBC network. This series is part of a larger franchise that tells the stories of the challenging daily lives of emergency service personnel from different departments in Chicago. The main characters of "Chicago Fire" work at the city's fifty-first fire department and save innocent lives every day. At the same time, each of them faces personal dramas. For example, Lieutenant Casey struggles to cope with a breakup with his loved one. Additionally, he is constantly in conflict with other team members, which negatively affects their work.
Чикаго в огне - trailer первого сезона
Chicago Fire  trailer первого сезона
Creator
Michael Brandt
Derek Haas
Alberto Rosende
Alberto Rosende Candidate Blake Gallo
Lauren German
Lauren German Paramedic Leslie Shay
Taylor Kinney
Taylor Kinney Lieutenant Kelly Severide
Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer Captain Matthew Casey
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
"Chicago Fire" season 14 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 14 Episode 1
1 October 2025
A Loss for Words
Season 14 Episode 2
8 October 2025
Mavericks
Season 14 Episode 3
15 October 2025
Not All Heroes…
Season 14 Episode 4
22 October 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
Chicago Fire - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 24 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 23 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 23 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 6 Season 6
2017, 23 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 7 Season 7
2018, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 8 Season 8
2019, 20 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 9 Season 9
2020, 16 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 10 Season 10
2021, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 11 Season 11
2022, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 12 Season 12
2024, 13 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 13 Season 13
2024, 22 episodes
 
Chicago Fire - Season 14 Season 14
2025, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack Chicago Fire
Stills
