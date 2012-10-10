"Chicago Fire" is a multi-series American show produced by the NBC network. This series is part of a larger franchise that tells the stories of the challenging daily lives of emergency service personnel from different departments in Chicago. The main characters of "Chicago Fire" work at the city's fifty-first fire department and save innocent lives every day. At the same time, each of them faces personal dramas. For example, Lieutenant Casey struggles to cope with a breakup with his loved one. Additionally, he is constantly in conflict with other team members, which negatively affects their work.

Expand