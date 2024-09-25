Menu
Chicago Fire 2012, season 13
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Q&A
16+
Original title
Season 13
Title
Сезон 13
Season premiere
25 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
16
votes
8
IMDb
Chicago Fire List of episodes
A Monster in the Field
Season 13
Episode 1
25 September 2024
A Monster in the Field
Season 13
Episode 2
2 October 2024
All Kinds of Crazy
Season 13
Episode 3
9 October 2024
Through the Skin
Season 13
Episode 4
16 October 2024
Down The Rabbit Hole
Season 13
Episode 5
23 October 2024
Birds of Prey
Season 13
Episode 6
6 November 2024
Untouchable
Season 13
Episode 7
13 November 2024
Quickstand
Season 13
Episode 8
20 November 2024
A Favor
Season 13
Episode 9
8 January 2025
Chaos Theory
Season 13
Episode 10
22 January 2025
In The Trenches: Part 1
Season 13
Episode 11
29 January 2025
Relief Cut
Season 13
Episode 12
5 February 2025
Born of Fire
Season 13
Episode 13
19 February 2025
Bar Time
Season 13
Episode 14
26 February 2025
Too Close
Season 13
Episode 15
5 March 2025
In the Rubble
Season 13
Episode 16
26 March 2025
A Beast Like This
Season 13
Episode 17
2 April 2025
Post-Mortem
Season 13
Episode 18
16 April 2025
Permanent Damage
Season 13
Episode 19
23 April 2025
Cut Me Open
Season 13
Episode 20
7 May 2025
The Bad Guy
Season 13
Episode 21
14 May 2025
It Had To End This Way
Season 13
Episode 22
21 May 2025
