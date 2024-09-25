Menu
Chicago Fire 2012, season 13

Chicago Fire season 13 poster
Chicago Fire 16+
Original title Season 13
Title Сезон 13
Season premiere 25 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 16 votes
8 IMDb

Chicago Fire List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
A Monster in the Field
Season 13 Episode 1
25 September 2024
A Monster in the Field
Season 13 Episode 2
2 October 2024
All Kinds of Crazy
Season 13 Episode 3
9 October 2024
Through the Skin
Season 13 Episode 4
16 October 2024
Down The Rabbit Hole
Season 13 Episode 5
23 October 2024
Birds of Prey
Season 13 Episode 6
6 November 2024
Untouchable
Season 13 Episode 7
13 November 2024
Quickstand
Season 13 Episode 8
20 November 2024
A Favor
Season 13 Episode 9
8 January 2025
Chaos Theory
Season 13 Episode 10
22 January 2025
In The Trenches: Part 1
Season 13 Episode 11
29 January 2025
Relief Cut
Season 13 Episode 12
5 February 2025
Born of Fire
Season 13 Episode 13
19 February 2025
Bar Time
Season 13 Episode 14
26 February 2025
Too Close
Season 13 Episode 15
5 March 2025
In the Rubble
Season 13 Episode 16
26 March 2025
A Beast Like This
Season 13 Episode 17
2 April 2025
Post-Mortem
Season 13 Episode 18
16 April 2025
Permanent Damage
Season 13 Episode 19
23 April 2025
Cut Me Open
Season 13 Episode 20
7 May 2025
The Bad Guy
Season 13 Episode 21
14 May 2025
It Had To End This Way
Season 13 Episode 22
21 May 2025
