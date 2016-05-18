Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016, season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Royal Pains
Seasons
Season 8
Royal Pains
16+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
18 May 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
"Royal Pains" season 8 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Stranger Danger
Season 8
Episode 1
18 May 2016
Palpating the Orbital Rim
Season 8
Episode 2
25 May 2016
Fly Me to Kowloon
Season 8
Episode 3
1 June 2016
Doubt of Africa
Season 8
Episode 4
8 June 2016
Saab Story
Season 8
Episode 5
15 June 2016
Home Sick
Season 8
Episode 6
22 June 2016
The Good News Is...
Season 8
Episode 7
29 June 2016
Uninterrupted
Season 8
Episode 8
6 July 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree