Divya Katdare ["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Divya is diagnosing Sam Axe in a bar] It could be excessive blood loss or hypoglycemia. Are you on a diuretic?

Sam Axe No.

Divya Katdare Perhaps it's even psychogenic polydipsia.

Sam Axe Oh?

Divya Katdare Any one of those could be causing your excessive thirst.

Waiter [gives Sam a beer bottle] Here you go, sir.

Sam Axe Thank you.

[he takes a drink from it]

Sam Axe Hey! What do you know? It's gone! It's like a miracle cure!

Divya Katdare Miraculous.

Sam Axe Doesn't mean it's stopped. Sammy's very sick.

Divya Katdare Is this how you usually pick up women?