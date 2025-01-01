Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Royal Pains Quotes

Royal Pains quotes

[opening montage]
Dr. Hank Lawson [voiceover] I'm Hank. I was your typical emergency room doctor... till I got fired.
Hospital Administrator You let a billionaire hospital trustee die to save some kid off the street.
Dr. Hank Lawson I made a judgment call.
Hospital Administrator You made a mistake.
Dr. Hank Lawson [voiceover] This is my brother.
Evan R. Lawson I'm Evan R. Lawson, C.P.A.
Dr. Hank Lawson [voiceover] He took me away from my troubles and to the Hamptons, and suddenly I had a chance to become a whole new kind of doctor. It turns out the wealthy and not-so-wealthy out here could use a guy who makes house calls, so I got a second chance to do what I do best.
Divya Katdare ["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Divya is diagnosing Sam Axe in a bar] It could be excessive blood loss or hypoglycemia. Are you on a diuretic?
Sam Axe No.
Divya Katdare Perhaps it's even psychogenic polydipsia.
Sam Axe Oh?
Divya Katdare Any one of those could be causing your excessive thirst.
Waiter [gives Sam a beer bottle] Here you go, sir.
Sam Axe Thank you.
[he takes a drink from it]
Sam Axe Hey! What do you know? It's gone! It's like a miracle cure!
Divya Katdare Miraculous.
Sam Axe Doesn't mean it's stopped. Sammy's very sick.
Divya Katdare Is this how you usually pick up women?
Sam Axe No, usually I just get 'em drunk. Waiter!
Sam Axe ["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Sam Axe is drinking a mojito when Evan calls him on his cellphone] Evan! How's HankMed?
Evan R. Lawson Forget HankMed. One word: "Spyami."
Sam Axe "Spyami?"
Evan R. Lawson The future #1 spy-for-hire agency in all of South Florida.
Sam Axe [incredulous] Uh-huh?
Evan R. Lawson Just imagine benches and T-shirts and coffee mugs! We're going to be rich but it's going to be amazing!
Sam Axe Oh no, I'm going into a canyon here in Miami.
[makes garbled noises]
Evan R. Lawson I'm going to call you right back. You stay right there. I'm going to call you right back.
