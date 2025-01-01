Divya Katdare
["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Divya is diagnosing Sam Axe in a bar] It could be excessive blood loss or hypoglycemia. Are you on a diuretic?
Sam Axe
No.
Divya Katdare
Perhaps it's even psychogenic polydipsia.
Sam Axe
Oh?
Divya Katdare
Any one of those could be causing your excessive thirst.
Waiter
[gives Sam a beer bottle] Here you go, sir.
Sam Axe
Thank you.
[he takes a drink from it]
Sam Axe
Hey! What do you know? It's gone! It's like a miracle cure!
Divya Katdare
Miraculous.
Sam Axe
Doesn't mean it's stopped. Sammy's very sick.
Divya Katdare
Is this how you usually pick up women?
Sam Axe
No, usually I just get 'em drunk. Waiter!