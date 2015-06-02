Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 7

Royal Pains season 7 poster
Royal Pains 16+
Original title Season 7
Title Сезон 7
Season premiere 2 June 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 44 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Royal Pains" season 7 list of episodes.

Rebound
Season 7 Episode 1
2 June 2015
False Start
Season 7 Episode 2
9 June 2015
Playing Doctor
Season 7 Episode 3
16 June 2015
The Prince of Nucleotides
Season 7 Episode 4
23 June 2015
Voices Carry
Season 7 Episode 5
30 June 2015
Secret Asian Man
Season 7 Episode 6
7 July 2015
Lama Trauma
Season 7 Episode 7
14 July 2015
Lending a Shoulder
Season 7 Episode 8
21 July 2015
