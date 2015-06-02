Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 7
Season 7
Royal Pains
16+
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
2 June 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Royal Pains" season 7 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Rebound
Season 7
Episode 1
2 June 2015
False Start
Season 7
Episode 2
9 June 2015
Playing Doctor
Season 7
Episode 3
16 June 2015
The Prince of Nucleotides
Season 7
Episode 4
23 June 2015
Voices Carry
Season 7
Episode 5
30 June 2015
Secret Asian Man
Season 7
Episode 6
7 July 2015
Lama Trauma
Season 7
Episode 7
14 July 2015
Lending a Shoulder
Season 7
Episode 8
21 July 2015
