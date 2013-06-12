Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 5
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
12 June 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
7.5
7.2
IMDb
"Royal Pains" season 5 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Hankwatch
Episode 1
12 June 2013
Blythe Spirits
Episode 2
19 June 2013
Lawson Translation
Episode 3
26 June 2013
Pregnant Paws
Episode 4
10 July 2013
Vertigo
Episode 5
17 July 2013
Can of Worms
Episode 6
24 July 2013
Chock Full O' Nuts
Episode 7
31 July 2013
Hammertime
Episode 8
7 August 2013
Pins and Needles
Episode 9
14 August 2013
Game of Phones
Episode 10
21 August 2013
Open Invitation
Episode 11
28 August 2013
A Trismus Story
Episode 12
4 September 2013
Bones to Pick
Episode 13
11 September 2013
