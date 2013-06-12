Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 5

Royal Pains 16+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 12 June 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

Series rating

7.5
7.2 IMDb
"Royal Pains" season 5 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Hankwatch
Season 5 Episode 1
12 June 2013
Blythe Spirits
Season 5 Episode 2
19 June 2013
Lawson Translation
Season 5 Episode 3
26 June 2013
Pregnant Paws
Season 5 Episode 4
10 July 2013
Vertigo
Season 5 Episode 5
17 July 2013
Can of Worms
Season 5 Episode 6
24 July 2013
Chock Full O' Nuts
Season 5 Episode 7
31 July 2013
Hammertime
Season 5 Episode 8
7 August 2013
Pins and Needles
Season 5 Episode 9
14 August 2013
Game of Phones
Season 5 Episode 10
21 August 2013
Open Invitation
Season 5 Episode 11
28 August 2013
A Trismus Story
Season 5 Episode 12
4 September 2013
Bones to Pick
Season 5 Episode 13
11 September 2013
