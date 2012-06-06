Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 4

Royal Pains season 4 poster
Royal Pains 16+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 6 June 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 11 hours 28 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Royal Pains" season 4 list of episodes.

After the Fireworks
Season 4 Episode 1
6 June 2012
Imperfect Storm
Season 4 Episode 2
13 June 2012
A Guesthouse Divided
Season 4 Episode 3
20 June 2012
Dawn of the Med
Season 4 Episode 4
27 June 2012
You Give Love a Bad Name
Season 4 Episode 5
11 July 2012
About Face
Season 4 Episode 6
18 July 2012
Fools Russian
Season 4 Episode 7
25 July 2012
Manimal
Season 4 Episode 8
1 August 2012
Business and Pleasure
Season 4 Episode 9
15 August 2012
Who's Your Daddy?
Season 4 Episode 10
22 August 2012
Dancing with the Devil
Season 4 Episode 11
29 August 2012
Hurts Like a Mother
Season 4 Episode 12
5 September 2012
Something Fishy This Way Comes
Season 4 Episode 13
12 September 2012
Sand Legs
Season 4 Episode 14
19 September 2012
Off-Season Greetings (1)
Season 4 Episode 15
16 December 2012
Off-Season Greetings (2)
Season 4 Episode 16
16 December 2012
