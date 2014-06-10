Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 6

Royal Pains 16+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 10 June 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Royal Pains" season 6 list of episodes.

Smoke and Mirrors
Season 6 Episode 1
10 June 2014
All in the Family
Season 6 Episode 2
17 June 2014
A Bridge Not Quite Far Enough
Season 6 Episode 3
24 June 2014
Steaks on a Plane
Season 6 Episode 4
1 July 2014
Goodwill Stunting
Season 6 Episode 5
8 July 2014
Everybody Loves Ray, Man
Season 6 Episode 6
15 July 2014
Electric Youth
Season 6 Episode 7
22 July 2014
I Did Not See That Coming
Season 6 Episode 8
29 July 2014
Oh, M. G.
Season 6 Episode 9
5 August 2014
Good Air/Bad Air
Season 6 Episode 10
12 August 2014
Hankmed on the Half Shell
Season 6 Episode 11
19 August 2014
A Bigger Boat
Season 6 Episode 12
26 August 2014
Ganging Up
Season 6 Episode 13
2 September 2014
