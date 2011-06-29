Menu
Royal Pains 2009 - 2016 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Royal Pains
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
29 June 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
11 hours 28 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Royal Pains" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Traffic
Season 3
Episode 1
29 June 2011
But There's a Catch
Season 3
Episode 2
6 July 2011
Rash Talk
Season 3
Episode 3
13 July 2011
The Shaw/Hank Redemption
Season 3
Episode 4
20 July 2011
A Man Called Grandpa
Season 3
Episode 5
27 July 2011
An Apple a Day
Season 3
Episode 6
3 August 2011
Ta Da For
Season 3
Episode 7
10 August 2011
Run, Hank, Run
Season 3
Episode 8
17 August 2011
Me First
Season 3
Episode 9
24 August 2011
A Little Art, A Little Science
Season 3
Episode 10
31 August 2011
A Farewell to Barnes
Season 3
Episode 11
18 January 2012
Some Pig
Season 3
Episode 12
25 January 2012
My Back to the Future
Season 3
Episode 13
1 February 2012
Bottoms Up
Season 3
Episode 14
8 February 2012
Hank and the Deep Blue Sea
Season 3
Episode 15
15 February 2012
This One's for Jack
Season 3
Episode 16
22 February 2012
TV series release schedule
