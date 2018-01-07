Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Chi poster
The Chi poster
The Chi poster
The Chi poster
Ratings
6.0 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Chi

The Chi (2018 - …)

The Chi 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 58 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The residents of the southern districts of Chicago are forced to live in a challenging criminal environment, trying to provide for themselves and their families. African Americans who have settled in these neighborhoods have to daily risk their safety and seize any opportunity to earn a living. In such places, teenagers quickly grow up and experience the hardships of poverty. The main character also has to bid farewell to his childhood too soon and invest a lot of effort to achieve something in this life.
Чи - trailer шестого сезона
The Chi  trailer шестого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ntare Mwine
Ntare Mwine Ronnie
Armando Riesco
Armando Riesco Detective Cruz
Jacob Latimore
Jacob Latimore Emmett
Jason Mitchell
Jason Mitchell Brandon
Yolonda Ross
Yolonda Ross Jada
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Chi - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 10 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 6 Season 6
2023, 16 episodes
 
The Chi - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more