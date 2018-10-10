Menu
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.6
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows All American

All American (2018 - …)

All American 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 119 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"All American" is a multi-series drama show that tells the story of a high school football player named Spencer. He lives in the most troubled area of Los Angeles, where criminal disputes are constantly happening. However, when he is invited to join a private school team in Beverly Hills, his life changes dramatically. A new world opens up for Spencer - one of wealthy people and great privileges. Additionally, he has hope for a brilliant sports career in the future. However, not everything is as good as it seems. Spencer feels like a black sheep among the golden youth. Many of his classmates look down on him openly.
Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs Billy Baker
Monet Mazur
Monet Mazur Laura Fine-Baker
Cody Christian
Cody Christian Asher Adams
Samantha Logan
Samantha Logan Olivia Baker
Daniel Ezra
Daniel Ezra Spencer James
Bre-Z
Bre-Z Tamia "Coop" Cooper
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
All American - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
All American - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 16 episodes
 
All American - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 19 episodes
 
All American - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 20 episodes
 
All American - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 20 episodes
 
All American - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 15 episodes
 
All American - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 13 episodes
 
Season 8
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
soundtrack All American
Stills
