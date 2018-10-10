"All American" is a multi-series drama show that tells the story of a high school football player named Spencer. He lives in the most troubled area of Los Angeles, where criminal disputes are constantly happening. However, when he is invited to join a private school team in Beverly Hills, his life changes dramatically. A new world opens up for Spencer - one of wealthy people and great privileges. Additionally, he has hope for a brilliant sports career in the future. However, not everything is as good as it seems. Spencer feels like a black sheep among the golden youth. Many of his classmates look down on him openly.

Expand