Poster of Haunted Heart
Рейтинги
4.8 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Haunted Heart

Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The film is set on a beautiful remote island in Greece, where young and spirited Alex joins the team of a boutique seaside restaurant as their new waitress. Despite her femme-fatale charm quickly winning the heart of the charismatic Enrico, she instead falls for the enigmatic restaurant manager Max, a reclusive American, who settled on the island decades ago. As the seasons pass, sexual tensions rise, and tourists come and go, Enrico begins to unearth disturbing clues about Max’s dark and mysterious past. Blinded by her feelings, Alex chooses to ignore his warnings, as the story slowly slides into a harrowing tale of survival.
Haunted Heart  trailer in russian
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 September 2024
World premiere 23 August 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia Наше кино
19 September 2024 Colombia
2 January 2025 Portugal M/12
5 September 2024 Qatar
23 August 2024 Spain 12
5 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $359,865
Production Atlántika Films, Atlántika Films, Caracol Televisión
Also known as
Haunted Heart, Isla perdida, Kalbim Senin, O Meu Amor Que Não Conheço, The Island, Στοιχειωμένη καρδιά, Что скрывает любовь
Director
Fernando Trueba
Cast
Matt Dillon
Juan Pablo Urrego
Aida Folch
Polydoros Vogiatzis
Kika Georgiou
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Film rating

23 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3700
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

This is the third film in which Fernando Trueba and Aida Folch have collaborated, following El embrujo de Shanghai (2002) and El artista y la modelo (2012). In each picture she portrays a Spanish character; however, in El artista y la modelo she predominantly speaks French, whereas in this film she speaks English.

Haunted Heart Trailer in russian
Stills
