Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Samurai and the Prisoner
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
, 2026
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Japan / Drama, History, Detective
Trailers
Going
3
Not going
2
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
6.6
Going
3
Not going
2
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Based on Honobu Yonezawa's novel. Set in 16th century Japan, follows Lord Murashige Araki who, besieged in his castle, confronts mysterious crimes and allies with imprisoned strategist Kanbei Kuroda to uncover the truth.
Expand
Cast
Masahiro Motoki
Murashige Araki
Masaki Suda
Kanbei Kuroda
Yuriko Yoshitaka
Munetaka Aoki
Tasuku Emoto
Joe Odagiri
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Ryota Bando
Yoshiyoshi Arakawa
Kiyohiko Shibukawa
Yoshimasa Kondo
Toshihiro Yashiba
Director
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Writer
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
,
Honobu Yonezawa
Composer
Yoshihiro Hanno
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 May 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Парадиз
3 September 2026
Czechia
27 January 2027
France
19 June 2026
Japan
30 July 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
4 March 2027
Portugal
31 July 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$5,849,201
Production
Charades, Shochiku, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS)
Also known as
Kokurôjô, The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kokurojo, O Samurai e o Prisioneiro, 黒牢城
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film in Collections
Ninja and Samurai Films
Films About Mysterious Deaths
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree