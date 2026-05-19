Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Samurai and the Prisoner
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Samurai and the Prisoner
6.6

The Samurai and the Prisoner

, 2026
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Japan / Drama, History, Detective
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 2
Poster of The Samurai and the Prisoner
6.6
Going 3
Not going 2
The Samurai and the Prisoner - Trailer
The Samurai and the Prisoner  Trailer

Synopsis

Based on Honobu Yonezawa's novel. Set in 16th century Japan, follows Lord Murashige Araki who, besieged in his castle, confronts mysterious crimes and allies with imprisoned strategist Kanbei Kuroda to uncover the truth.

Cast

Masahiro Motoki
Murashige Araki
Masaki Suda
Masaki Suda
Kanbei Kuroda
Yuriko Yoshitaka
Munetaka Aoki
Munetaka Aoki
Tasuku Emoto
Tasuku Emoto
Joe Odagiri
Mitsuo Yoshihara
Ryota Bando
Yoshiyoshi Arakawa
Kiyohiko Shibukawa
Kiyohiko Shibukawa
Yoshimasa Kondo
Toshihiro Yashiba
Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Writer Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Honobu Yonezawa
Composer Yoshihiro Hanno
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 May 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Парадиз
3 September 2026 Czechia
27 January 2027 France
19 June 2026 Japan
30 July 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
4 March 2027 Portugal
31 July 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,849,201
Production Charades, Shochiku, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS)
Also known as
Kokurôjô, The Samurai and the Prisoner, Kokurojo, O Samurai e o Prisioneiro, 黒牢城

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Samurai and the Prisoner - Trailer
The Samurai and the Prisoner Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more