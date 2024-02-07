Menu
Poster of Game On
Рейтинги
2.8 IMDb Rating: 2.5
Game On

Game On

Game On 18+
Synopsis

When a hyper dimensional crack arises between our reality and the game world, the best gaming players in the Netherlands must enter the game world to save their country.
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 September 2024
World premiere 7 February 2024
Release date
12 September 2024 Russia Кинологистика
7 February 2024 Netherlands 6
11 October 2024 Poland
12 September 2024 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $675,530
Production Gates Pictures
Also known as
Game On, Game on - Jogadores de Elite, Лучшим игрокам приготовиться
Director
Roy Poortmans
Cast
Nick Golterman
Britt Scholte
Sonia Eijken
Nick Vorsselman
Wendy Ruijfrok
Wendy Ruijfrok
Films about Artificial Intelligence

2.8
2.5 IMDb
Best Comedies 
