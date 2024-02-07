Menu
2.8
IMDb Rating: 2.5
Best Comedies
Game On
Game On
Game On
Adventure
Comedy
Synopsis
When a hyper dimensional crack arises between our reality and the game world, the best gaming players in the Netherlands must enter the game world to save their country.
Game On
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
27 September 2024
World premiere
7 February 2024
Release date
12 September 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
7 February 2024
Netherlands
11 October 2024
Poland
12 September 2024
Uzbekistan
12+
Worldwide Gross
$675,530
Production
Gates Pictures
Also known as
Game On, Game on - Jogadores de Elite, Лучшим игрокам приготовиться
Director
Roy Poortmans
Cast
Nick Golterman
Britt Scholte
Sonia Eijken
Nick Vorsselman
Wendy Ruijfrok
Films about Artificial Intelligence
2.8
2.5
IMDb
Best Comedies
