Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Timur i ego komanda
1 poster Tickets from 470 ₽
Going 47
Not going 7
Kinoafisha Films Timur i ego komanda

Timur i ego komanda

Timur i ego komanda
Tickets from 470 ₽
Going 47
Not going 7
Timur i ego komanda - trailer
Timur i ego komanda  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 Russia Кинотайм
Budget 93,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $212,561
Production Kinobaza
Also known as
Timur i ego komanda, Тимур и его команда
Director
Ivan Merezhko
Cast
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Elena Tsyplakova
Elena Tsyplakova
Nikita Kologrivyy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Vlada Mayvl
Vlada Mayvl
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Best First Love Films Best First Love Films
Film Adaptations of Literary Works Film Adaptations of Literary Works

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 10 Sofiya
11:10 from 800 ₽
Kinosfera IMAX
10:30 from 470 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 2 September 2025, 04:43
В последний день этого лета посмотрел премьеру отечественной семейной патриотической драмы «Тимур и его команда».

Сюжет фильма повествует о… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Timur i ego komanda - trailer
Timur i ego komanda Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Timur i ego komanda» now playing

Sat 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Timur i ego komanda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
Shchelkovskaya
2D
11:10 from 800 ₽
Kinosfera IMAX
Rechnoy vokzal
2D
10:30 from 470 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more