Tickets from 470 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Timur i ego komanda
Adventure
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Russia
Budget
93,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$212,561
Production
Kinobaza
Also known as
Timur i ego komanda, Тимур и его команда
Director
Ivan Merezhko
Cast
Aleksey Onezhen
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Elena Tsyplakova
Nikita Kologrivyy
Vlada Mayvl
Best First Love Films
Film Adaptations of Literary Works
Film rating
6.8
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 10 Sofiya
11:10
from 800 ₽
Kinosfera IMAX
10:30
from 470 ₽
27 September
from 470 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc
2 September 2025, 04:43
В последний день этого лета посмотрел премьеру отечественной семейной патриотической драмы «Тимур и его команда».
Сюжет фильма повествует о…
Read more…
Film Trailers
All trailers
Trailer
Stills
«Timur i ego komanda» now playing
Karo 10 Sofiya
Shchelkovskaya
2D
11:10
from 800 ₽
Kinosfera IMAX
Rechnoy vokzal
2D
10:30
from 470 ₽
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
Сюжет фильма повествует о… Read more…