Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Goldsmith's Secret
Poster of The Goldsmith's Secret
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
2 posters
Going 20
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films The Goldsmith's Secret

The Goldsmith's Secret

El secreto del orfebre
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 20
Not going 2

Synopsis

In 1999, a goldsmith revisits his hometown, triggering memories of his summer love affair with a seamstress 25 years prior. Despite their age gap, he vows to rewrite their story but struggles to find her upon his return.
The Goldsmith's Secret - trailer in russian
The Goldsmith's Secret  trailer in russian
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 June 2025
Release date
12 June 2025 Russia Global Film
5 June 2025 Georgia G
12 June 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
12 June 2025 Moldova N 16
12 June 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $1,402,188
Production Crea SGR, El secreto del orfebre, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC)
Also known as
El secreto del orfebre, The Goldsmith's Secret, Память сердец
Director
Olga Osorio
Cast
Mario Casas
Mario Casas
Michelle Jenner
Michelle Jenner
Zoe Bonafonte
Zoe Bonafonte
Enzo Oliver
Quique Niza
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Best First Love Films Best First Love Films
Film Adaptations of Literary Works Film Adaptations of Literary Works

Film rating

7.1
Rate 17 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
User 14 June 2025, 00:43
Хорошее, душевное, красивое кино!мне понравился 🫶
elienow 15 June 2025, 23:45
Прекрасный фильм
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Goldsmith's Secret - trailer in russian
The Goldsmith's Secret Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more