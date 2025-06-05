Menu
7.1
7.1
IMDb Rating: 6.1
The Goldsmith's Secret
El secreto del orfebre
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
In 1999, a goldsmith revisits his hometown, triggering memories of his summer love affair with a seamstress 25 years prior. Despite their age gap, he vows to rewrite their story but struggles to find her upon his return.
The Goldsmith's Secret
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 June 2025
Release date
12 June 2025
Russia
Global Film
5 June 2025
Georgia
G
12 June 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
12 June 2025
Moldova
N 16
12 June 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$1,402,188
Production
Crea SGR, El secreto del orfebre, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals (ICEC)
Also known as
El secreto del orfebre, The Goldsmith's Secret, Память сердец
Director
Olga Osorio
Cast
Mario Casas
Michelle Jenner
Zoe Bonafonte
Enzo Oliver
Quique Niza
Film in
Collections
Best First Love Films
Film Adaptations of Literary Works
Film rating
7.1
Rate
17
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
User
14 June 2025, 00:43
Хорошее, душевное, красивое кино!мне понравился 🫶
elienow
15 June 2025, 23:45
Прекрасный фильм
Film Trailers
The Goldsmith's Secret
Trailer in russian
1
0
Stills
