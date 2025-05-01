The son of Chief Marakud should become a real warrior, but he does not know how to hunt at all and disappoints his father. Marakuda goes alone into the forest and finds the sacred bird Tink, which gives him the gift of understanding the language of animals and birds. Marakuda and Tink return home with honors. The boy does not know that according to tradition, the sacred bird must be sacrificed for the prosperity of the tribe.
|1 May 2025
|Russia
|Вольга
|22 August 2025
|Bulgaria
|3 July 2025
|Greece
|5 June 2025
|Italy
|1 May 2025
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|1 May 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|3 July 2025
|Qatar
|5 September 2025
|Romania
|11 September 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|22 August 2025
|South Africa
|3 July 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|1 May 2025
|Uzbekistan
|6+
|11 July 2025
|Viet Nam