Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Myth of Marakuda
Poster of The Myth of Marakuda
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Going 35
Not going 9
Kinoafisha Films The Myth of Marakuda

The Myth of Marakuda

Marakuda
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 35
Not going 9

Synopsis

The son of Chief Marakud should become a real warrior, but he does not know how to hunt at all and disappoints his father. Marakuda goes alone into the forest and finds the sacred bird Tink, which gives him the gift of understanding the language of animals and birds. Marakuda and Tink return home with honors. The boy does not know that according to tradition, the sacred bird must be sacrificed for the prosperity of the tribe.

The Myth of Marakuda - final trailer
The Myth of Marakuda  final trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 May 2025
Release date
1 May 2025 Russia Вольга
22 August 2025 Bulgaria
3 July 2025 Greece
5 June 2025 Italy
1 May 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
1 May 2025 Kyrgyzstan
3 July 2025 Qatar
5 September 2025 Romania
11 September 2025 Serbia o.A.
22 August 2025 South Africa
3 July 2025 UAE 18TC
1 May 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
11 July 2025 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $1,277,020
Production Animatsionnaya studiya Voronezh, CTB Film Company
Also known as
Marakuda, The Myth of Marakuda, Balagan Ba'Ya'ar, Maracuda, Mit o marakudi, Ο Μύθος του Μαρακούντα, Маракуда
Director
Viktor Gluhushin
Viktor Gluhushin
Cast and Crew
Cartoon in Collections
Animated Films for Boys Animated Films for Boys

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Ярослав Цуркан 3 May 2025, 16:31
Так себе
Арс Баба 2 May 2025, 22:18
Детям топ
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Myth of Marakuda - final trailer
The Myth of Marakuda Final trailer
The Myth of Marakuda - teaser
The Myth of Marakuda Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more