Poster of Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
1 poster
Going 121
Not going 21
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom

Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom - teaser
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom  teaser
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025 Russia Вольга
Production CTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, Три богатыря и свет клином
Director
Darina Shmidt
Darina Shmidt
Cast
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Yuliya Zorkina
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov
Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom - teaser
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Teaser
