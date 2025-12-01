Menu
1 poster
Going
121
Not going
21
Animation
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025
Russia
Вольга
Production
CTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, Три богатыря и свет клином
Director
Darina Shmidt
Cast
Sergey Makovetsky
Yuliya Zorkina
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Dmitriy Bykovskiy-Romashov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
6.4
Tri bogatyrya i Pup Zemli
(2023)
6.1
Tri bogatyrya i Kon na trone
(2021)
6.7
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
(2018)
5.8
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
(2016)
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
(2014)
5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
(2012)
7.3
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
(2010)
7.3
Ilya and the Robber
(2007)
7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
(2006)
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
(2004)
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Teaser
0
0
