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Elodie Keene
Elodie Keene Elodie Keene
Kinoafisha Persons Elodie Keene

Elodie Keene

Elodie Keene

Date of Birth
10 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

The Wire 8.7
The Wire (2002)
My So-Called Life 8.2
My So-Called Life (1994)
Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)

Filmography

Monarch 4.4
Monarch
Drama, Music 2022, USA
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Grand Hotel 6.9
Grand Hotel
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
All American 7.4
All American
Drama, Sport 2018, USA
Insatiable 6.3
Insatiable
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
S.W.A.T. 7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, USA
Dynasty 7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic 2017, USA
The Astronaut Wives Club 7.2
The Astronaut Wives Club
Drama, History 2015, USA
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