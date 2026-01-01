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Elodie Keene
Elodie Keene
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elodie Keene
Elodie Keene
Elodie Keene
Date of Birth
10 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.7
The Wire
(2002)
8.2
My So-Called Life
(1994)
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
Filmography
4.4
Monarch
Drama, Music
2022, USA
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
6.9
Grand Hotel
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
7.4
All American
Drama, Sport
2018, USA
6.3
Insatiable
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, USA
7.1
Dynasty
Drama, Family, Romantic
2017, USA
7.2
The Astronaut Wives Club
Drama, History
2015, USA
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