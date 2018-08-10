"Insatiable" is an American series from Netflix that tells the story of a teenage girl named Patty Bladell who is overweight. She went on her first diet at the age of 8 and has been unsuccessfully trying to lose weight her whole life. But an unexpected turn of events and a broken jaw finally bring Patty's figure to an ideal state. She becomes a slim and beautiful girl, which should seemingly make her happy. However, years of feeling pathetic and endless teasing from classmates prevent her from accepting herself; deep down, she still feels fat.

