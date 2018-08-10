Menu
Russian
Ratings
5.8 IMDb Rating: 6.5
3 posters
Insatiable

Insatiable (2018 - 2019)

Insatiable 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 47 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 17 hours 14 minutes

TV series description

"Insatiable" is an American series from Netflix that tells the story of a teenage girl named Patty Bladell who is overweight. She went on her first diet at the age of 8 and has been unsuccessfully trying to lose weight her whole life. But an unexpected turn of events and a broken jaw finally bring Patty's figure to an ideal state. She becomes a slim and beautiful girl, which should seemingly make her happy. However, years of feeling pathetic and endless teasing from classmates prevent her from accepting herself; deep down, she still feels fat.
Ненасытная - trailer сериала
Insatiable  trailer сериала
Creator
Lauren Gussis
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano Coralee Armstrong
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts Bob Armstrong
Christopher Gorham
Christopher Gorham Bob Barnard
Arden Myrin Regina Sinclair
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan Patty Bladell
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8
10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Insatiable - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 12 episodes
 
Insatiable - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
