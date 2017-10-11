"Dynasty" is a reboot of the eponymous American television series from the 1980s. The Carringtons are a wealthy family, led by the charismatic oil tycoon Blake. One day, his adult children come to visit him. To the surprise of career-driven Fallon, who dreams of becoming the director of the corporation, her father intends to marry a young mistress named Crystal with a dark past. When their attempt to separate the couple fails, the billionaire's daughter teams up with the sworn enemy of the dynasty, Jeff Colby.

