Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Dynasty poster
Dynasty poster
Dynasty poster
Dynasty poster
Ratings
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dynasty

Dynasty (2017 - …)

Dynasty 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 81 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dynasty" is a reboot of the eponymous American television series from the 1980s. The Carringtons are a wealthy family, led by the charismatic oil tycoon Blake. One day, his adult children come to visit him. To the surprise of career-driven Fallon, who dreams of becoming the director of the corporation, her father intends to marry a young mistress named Crystal with a dark past. When their attempt to separate the couple fails, the billionaire's daughter teams up with the sworn enemy of the dynasty, Jeff Colby.
Династия - trailer пятого сезона
Dynasty  trailer пятого сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Michael Michele Dominique Deveraux
Alan Dale Joseph Anders
Elaine Hendrix Alexis Morell Carrington
Daniella Alonso
Daniella Alonso Cristal Carrington
Nicollette Sheridan
Nicollette Sheridan Alexis Morell Carrington
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies Fallon Carrington
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Dynasty - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 22 episodes
 
Dynasty - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 22 episodes
 
Dynasty - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 20 episodes
 
Dynasty - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 22 episodes
 
Dynasty - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more