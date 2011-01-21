Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Portlandia

Portlandia (2011 - 2018)

Portlandia 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel IFC
Runtime 29 hours 31 minutes

TV series description

A sketch-comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon.

Cast
Carrie Brownstein
Fred Armisen
Jeff Goldblum
Kyle MacLachlan
Natasha Lyonne
Ed Begley Jr.
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Portlandia - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 6 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 10 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 11 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 10 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 10 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 10 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 7 Season 7
2017, 10 episodes
 
Portlandia - Season 8 Season 8
2018, 10 episodes
 
