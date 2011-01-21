Menu
7.1
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Portlandia (2011 - 2018)
Portlandia
18+
Comedy
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Total seasons
8 seasons
Episode duration
23 minutes
TV channel
IFC
Runtime
29 hours 31 minutes
TV series description
A sketch-comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon.
Cast
Cast
Carrie Brownstein
Fred Armisen
Jeff Goldblum
Kyle MacLachlan
Natasha Lyonne
Ed Begley Jr.
Series rating

7.1
7.1
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2011,
6 episodes
Season 2
2012,
10 episodes
Season 3
2012,
11 episodes
Season 4
2014,
10 episodes
Season 5
2015,
10 episodes
Season 6
2016,
10 episodes
Season 7
2017,
10 episodes
Season 8
2018,
10 episodes
