Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Ella McCay

Ella McCay

Ella McCay
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An idealistic young politician juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor.
Ella McCay - trailer
Ella McCay  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 December 2025
Release date
1 January 2026 Iceland Unrated
11 December 2025 Serbia o.A.
Production 20th Century Studios, Gracie Films, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
Ella McCay, Imperfeitamente Perfeita, Ella McKay
Director
James L. Brooks
James L. Brooks
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Ella McCay - trailer
Ella McCay Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more