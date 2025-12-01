Menu
Ella McCay
Ella McCay
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
An idealistic young politician juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor.
Ella McCay
Country
USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Release date
1 January 2026
Iceland
Unrated
11 December 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Production
20th Century Studios, Gracie Films, Hurwitz Creative
Also known as
Ella McCay, Imperfeitamente Perfeita, Ella McKay
Director
James L. Brooks
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jack Lowden
Woody Harrelson
Ayo Edebiri
Rebecca Hall
Cast and Crew
Ella McCay
Trailer
