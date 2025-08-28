Menu
Russian
Thread: An Insidious Tale

Synopsis

A husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.
Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 28 August 2025
28 August 2025 Czechia
Production Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Sony Pictures Releasing
Thread: An Insidious Tale, Астрал: Нить
Director
Jeremy Slater
Cast
Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Cast and Crew

