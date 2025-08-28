Menu
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Thread: An Insidious Tale
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Detective
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
28 August 2025
Czechia
Production
Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Sony Pictures Releasing
Also known as
Thread: An Insidious Tale, Астрал: Нить
Director
Jeremy Slater
Cast
Kumail Nanjiani
Mandy Moore
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
