Daniel Kaluuya
Awards
Awards and nominations of Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
EE Rising Star Award
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Next Generation
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
