Hirokazu Koreeda
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hirokazu Koreeda
Hirokazu Koreeda
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hirokazu Koreeda
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Queer Palm
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1995
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Nominee
