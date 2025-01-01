Menu
Awards and nominations of Hirokazu Koreeda

Hirokazu Koreeda
Cannes Film Festival 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023
Queer Palm
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2022 Cannes Film Festival 2022
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2004 Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1995 Venice Film Festival 1995
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2019 Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Nominee
