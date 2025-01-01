Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Martin McDonagh Awards

Martin McDonagh
Awards and nominations of Martin McDonagh
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017 Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Gala or Special Presentations
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2012 Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Midnight Madness
Winner
