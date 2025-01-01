Menu
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
