Jessica Walter
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Walter
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
