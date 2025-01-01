Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jessica Walter Awards

Awards and nominations of Jessica Walter

Jessica Walter
Awards and nominations of Jessica Walter
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980 Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more