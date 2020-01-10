Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Neda Arnerić
Neda Arnerić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neda Arnerić
Neda Arnerić
Neda Arnerić
Date of Birth
15 July 1953
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
10 January 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.5
Who's Singin' Over There?
(1980)
7.4
Noon
(1968)
7.2
The Morning
(1967)
Filmography
4.6
For King and Homeland
Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama
2015, Serbia
8.5
Who's Singin' Over There?
Ko to tamo peva
Comedy
1980, Yugoslavia
7.4
Noon
Podne
Romantic
1968, Yugoslavia
6.7
Visnja na Tasmajdanu
Visnja na Tasmajdanu
Romantic
1968, Yugoslavia
7.3
The Morning
Jutro
Drama, War
1967, Yugoslavia
7.3
San
San
Drama, War
1966, Yugoslavia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree