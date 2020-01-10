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Neda Arnerić Neda Arnerić
Kinoafisha Persons Neda Arnerić

Neda Arnerić

Neda Arnerić

Date of Birth
15 July 1953
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
10 January 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Who's Singin' Over There? 8.5
Who's Singin' Over There? (1980)
Noon 7.4
Noon (1968)
The Morning 7.2
The Morning (1967)

Filmography

For King and Homeland 4.6
For King and Homeland Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama 2015, Serbia
Who's Singin' Over There? 8.5
Who's Singin' Over There? Ko to tamo peva
Comedy 1980, Yugoslavia
Noon 7.4
Noon Podne
Romantic 1968, Yugoslavia
Visnja na Tasmajdanu 6.7
Visnja na Tasmajdanu Visnja na Tasmajdanu
Romantic 1968, Yugoslavia
The Morning 7.3
The Morning Jutro
Drama, War 1967, Yugoslavia
San 7.3
San San
Drama, War 1966, Yugoslavia
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