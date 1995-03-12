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About
Filmography
Mija Aleksić
Mija Aleksić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mija Aleksić
Mija Aleksić
Mija Aleksić
Date of Birth
26 September 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 March 1995
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
(1976)
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
(1967)
7.8
Dr
(1962)
Filmography
7.1
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi
Ljubi, ljubi al' glavu ne gubi
Romantic, Comedy
1981, Yugoslavia
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
Povratak otpisanih
War
1976, Yugoslavia
5.9
The Cyclists
Biciklisti
War
1970, Yugoslavia
7.4
Noon
Podne
Romantic
1968, Yugoslavia
7.2
It Rains in My Village
Bice skoro propast sveta
Drama, Romantic
1968, France / Yugoslavia
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
Skupljaci perja
Drama
1967, Yugoslavia
7.3
The Morning
Jutro
Drama, War
1967, Yugoslavia
7.3
San
San
Drama, War
1966, Yugoslavia
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