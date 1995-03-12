Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mija Aleksić Mija Aleksić
Kinoafisha Persons Mija Aleksić

Mija Aleksić

Mija Aleksić

Date of Birth
26 September 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 March 1995
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih (1976)
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies (1967)
Dr 7.8
Dr (1962)

Filmography

Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi 7.1
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi Ljubi, ljubi al' glavu ne gubi
Romantic, Comedy 1981, Yugoslavia
Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih Povratak otpisanih
War 1976, Yugoslavia
The Cyclists 5.9
The Cyclists Biciklisti
War 1970, Yugoslavia
Noon 7.4
Noon Podne
Romantic 1968, Yugoslavia
It Rains in My Village 7.2
It Rains in My Village Bice skoro propast sveta
Drama, Romantic 1968, France / Yugoslavia
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies Skupljaci perja
Drama 1967, Yugoslavia
The Morning 7.3
The Morning Jutro
Drama, War 1967, Yugoslavia
San 7.3
San San
Drama, War 1966, Yugoslavia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more