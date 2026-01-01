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Eddie Griffin
Eddie Griffin Eddie Griffin
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Griffin

Eddie Griffin

Eddie Griffin

Date of Birth
15 July 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Star Is Born 7.9
A Star Is Born (2018)
Armageddon 7.3
Armageddon (1998)
Woke 6.5
Woke (2020)

Filmography

All You Need Is Blood 5.8
All You Need Is Blood All You Need Is Blood
Comedy, Horror 2023, USA
Woke 6.5
Woke
Comedy 2020, USA
The Comeback Trail 5.8
The Comeback Trail The Comeback Trail
Action, Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
A Star Is Born 7.9
A Star Is Born A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Beethoven's Big Break 4.5
Beethoven's Big Break Beethoven's Big Break
Comedy, Family 2008, USA
Norbit 5.9
Norbit Norbit
Romantic, Comedy 2007, USA
Redline 5.6
Redline Redline
Action 2007, USA
Urban Justice 5.1
Urban Justice Urban Justice
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, USA
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