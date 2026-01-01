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Filmography
Eddie Griffin
Eddie Griffin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Griffin
Eddie Griffin
Eddie Griffin
Date of Birth
15 July 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
A Star Is Born
(2018)
Tickets
7.3
Armageddon
(1998)
6.5
Woke
(2020)
Filmography
5.8
All You Need Is Blood
All You Need Is Blood
Comedy, Horror
2023, USA
6.5
Woke
Comedy
2020, USA
5.8
The Comeback Trail
The Comeback Trail
Action, Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.5
Beethoven's Big Break
Beethoven's Big Break
Comedy, Family
2008, USA
5.9
Norbit
Norbit
Romantic, Comedy
2007, USA
5.6
Redline
Redline
Action
2007, USA
5.1
Urban Justice
Urban Justice
Action, Crime, Thriller
2007, USA
Show more
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