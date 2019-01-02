Marko Nikolić

Menu
Date of Birth
20 October 1946
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
2 January 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
It Rains in My Village
(1968)
6.8
The Cordon
(2002)
6.7
Brat Deyan
(2015)
Filmography
6.7
Brat Deyan
Brat Deyan
Drama
2015, Russia / Germany
4.6
For King and Homeland
Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama
2015, Serbia
6.8
The Cordon
Kordon
Action, Drama
2002, Yugoslavia
5.8
The Courageous
Veliki transport
Action, Drama, War
1983, USA / Yugoslavia
6.4
The Train for Kraljevo
Kraljevski voz
War
1981, Yugoslavia
5.9
Battle for the Railway
Dvoboj za Juznu prugu
Romantic, War
1978, Yugoslavia
7.2
It Rains in My Village
Bice skoro propast sveta
Drama, Romantic
1968, France / Yugoslavia
