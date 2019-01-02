Marko Nikolić

Menu
Date of Birth
20 October 1946
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
2 January 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Brat Deyan 6.7
Brat Deyan Brat Deyan
Drama 2015, Russia / Germany
For King and Homeland 4.6
For King and Homeland Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama 2015, Serbia
The Cordon 6.8
The Cordon Kordon
Action, Drama 2002, Yugoslavia
The Courageous 5.8
The Courageous Veliki transport
Action, Drama, War 1983, USA / Yugoslavia
The Train for Kraljevo 6.4
The Train for Kraljevo Kraljevski voz
War 1981, Yugoslavia
Battle for the Railway 5.9
Battle for the Railway Dvoboj za Juznu prugu
Romantic, War 1978, Yugoslavia
It Rains in My Village 7.2
It Rains in My Village Bice skoro propast sveta
Drama, Romantic 1968, France / Yugoslavia
