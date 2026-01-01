Aleksandar Bercek

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
4 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
(1976)
8.5
Who's Singin' Over There?
(1980)
8.2
Written Off
(1974)
Filmography
9
Films
9
Actor
9
6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, Serbia
7.2
Promise Me This
Zavet
Drama
2007, Serbia / France
7.5
Life Is a Miracle
Zivot je cudo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2006, Serbia and Montenegro
6.8
Life Is a Miracle
Zivot je cudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, War, Drama
2004, Serbia and Montenegro / France
7.7
Cabaret Balkan
Bure baruta
Drama
1998, France / Greece / Yugoslavia / Turkey / North Macedonia
7.3
Caught in the Throat
Jagode u grlu
Drama
1985, Yugoslavia
8.5
Who's Singin' Over There?
Ko to tamo peva
Comedy
1980, Yugoslavia
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
Povratak otpisanih
War
1976, Yugoslavia
8.2
Written Off
Otpisani
Action, War
1974, Yugoslavia
