Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandar Bercek Aleksandar Bercek
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandar Bercek

Aleksandar Bercek

Aleksandar Bercek

Date of Birth
4 September 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih (1976)
Who's Singin' Over There? 8.5
Who's Singin' Over There? (1980)
Written Off 8.2
Written Off (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
South Wind 2: Speed Up 6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, Serbia
Promise Me This 7.2
Promise Me This Zavet
Drama 2007, Serbia / France
Life Is a Miracle 7.5
Life Is a Miracle Zivot je cudo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2006, Serbia and Montenegro
Life Is a Miracle 6.8
Life Is a Miracle Zivot je cudo
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, War, Drama 2004, Serbia and Montenegro / France
Cabaret Balkan 7.7
Cabaret Balkan Bure baruta
Drama 1998, France / Greece / Yugoslavia / Turkey / North Macedonia
Caught in the Throat 7.3
Caught in the Throat Jagode u grlu
Drama 1985, Yugoslavia
Who's Singin' Over There? 8.5
Who's Singin' Over There? Ko to tamo peva
Comedy 1980, Yugoslavia
Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih Povratak otpisanih
War 1976, Yugoslavia
Written Off 8.2
Written Off Otpisani
Action, War 1974, Yugoslavia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more