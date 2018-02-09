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Nebojša Glogovac Nebojša Glogovac
Kinoafisha Persons Nebojša Glogovac

Nebojša Glogovac

Nebojša Glogovac

Date of Birth
30 August 1969
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 February 2018
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode (2007)
Hadersfild 8.3
Hadersfild (2007)
Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca (2016)

Filmography

My Morning Laughter 7.1
My Morning Laughter Moj jutarnji smeh
Drama 2019, Serbia
South Wind 7.3
South Wind Juzni vetar
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2018, Serbia
Ubice mog oca 8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action 2016, Serbia
The Liberation of Skopje 6.6
The Liberation of Skopje Osloboduvanje na Skopje
Drama 2016, North Macedonia / Croatia / Finland
The Constitution 7.7
The Constitution Ustav Republike Hrvatske
Drama, Comedy 2016, Croatia / Czechia / Slovenia / North Macedonia
Enclave 7.6
Enclave Enklava
Drama 2015, Germany / Serbia
For King and Homeland 4.6
For King and Homeland Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama 2015, Serbia
When Day Breaks 6.9
When Day Breaks Kad svane dan
Drama 2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
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