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About
Filmography
Nebojša Glogovac
Nebojša Glogovac
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nebojša Glogovac
Nebojša Glogovac
Nebojša Glogovac
Date of Birth
30 August 1969
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 February 2018
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.9
Vratiće se rode
(2007)
8.3
Hadersfild
(2007)
8.1
Ubice mog oca
(2016)
Filmography
7.1
My Morning Laughter
Moj jutarnji smeh
Drama
2019, Serbia
7.3
South Wind
Juzni vetar
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2018, Serbia
8.1
Ubice mog oca
Action
2016, Serbia
6.6
The Liberation of Skopje
Osloboduvanje na Skopje
Drama
2016, North Macedonia / Croatia / Finland
7.7
The Constitution
Ustav Republike Hrvatske
Drama, Comedy
2016, Croatia / Czechia / Slovenia / North Macedonia
7.6
Enclave
Enklava
Drama
2015, Germany / Serbia
4.6
For King and Homeland
Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama
2015, Serbia
6.9
When Day Breaks
Kad svane dan
Drama
2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
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