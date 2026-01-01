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Filmography
Nenad Jezdic
Nenad Jezdic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nenad Jezdic
Nenad Jezdic
Nenad Jezdic
Date of Birth
12 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
First Class - Full Throat!
(2024)
6.9
Tears for Sale
(2008)
6.8
Midwinter Night's Dream
(2004)
Filmography
5.1
The Last Shooter
Poslednji strelac
Crime, Drama
2024, Serbia
7.4
First Class - Full Throat!
Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!
Sport
2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
4.6
For King and Homeland
Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama
2015, Serbia
6.3
Vsyo v poryadke, mama!
Vsyo v poryadke, mama!
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Tears for Sale
Čarlston za Ognjenku
Fantasy, Romantic
2008, Serbia
6.8
Midwinter Night's Dream
San zimske noci
Drama
2004, Serbia
6.8
The Cordon
Kordon
Action, Drama
2002, Yugoslavia
Show more
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