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Nenad Jezdic Nenad Jezdic
Kinoafisha Persons Nenad Jezdic

Nenad Jezdic

Nenad Jezdic

Date of Birth
12 July 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

First Class - Full Throat! 7.4
First Class - Full Throat! (2024)
Tears for Sale 6.9
Tears for Sale (2008)
Midwinter Night's Dream 6.8
Midwinter Night's Dream (2004)

Filmography

The Last Shooter 5.1
The Last Shooter Poslednji strelac
Crime, Drama 2024, Serbia
First Class - Full Throat! 7.4
First Class - Full Throat! Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!
Sport 2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
For King and Homeland 4.6
For King and Homeland Za kralja i otadzbinu
Drama 2015, Serbia
Vsyo v poryadke, mama! 6.3
Vsyo v poryadke, mama! Vsyo v poryadke, mama!
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Tears for Sale 6.9
Tears for Sale Čarlston za Ognjenku
Fantasy, Romantic 2008, Serbia
Midwinter Night's Dream 6.8
Midwinter Night's Dream San zimske noci
Drama 2004, Serbia
The Cordon 6.8
The Cordon Kordon
Action, Drama 2002, Yugoslavia
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