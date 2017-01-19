The series "Urban Myths" is an anthology of comedic sketches about the lives of celebrities. All of these stories happened... well, or could have happened in reality, and it's up to the viewers to decide what is true. Bob Dylan travels to the UK to meet an old friend. Giant Andre goes to school for the first time. Adolf Hitler arrives in Vienna to make a name for himself as an artist. And Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando decide to move out of dangerous New York after the tragedy of September 11th.

