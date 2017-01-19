Menu
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Urban Myths

Urban Myths (2017 - …)

Urban Myths 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Sky Arts
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Urban Myths" is an anthology of comedic sketches about the lives of celebrities. All of these stories happened... well, or could have happened in reality, and it's up to the viewers to decide what is true. Bob Dylan travels to the UK to meet an old friend. Giant Andre goes to school for the first time. Adolf Hitler arrives in Vienna to make a name for himself as an artist. And Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando decide to move out of dangerous New York after the tragedy of September 11th.
7.4
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Urban Myths - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 5 episodes
 
Urban Myths - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 8 episodes
 
Urban Myths - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 8 episodes
 
Urban Myths - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 4 episodes
 
