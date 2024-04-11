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Poster of Back to Black
6.5
Back to Black - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Back to Black
6.5

Back to Black

, 2024
Back to Black
Great Britain / Biography / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Back to Black
6.5
Back to Black - Trailer 2
Back to Black  Trailer 2

Synopsis

The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time.

Cast

Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell
Blake
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Cynthia
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Amy
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Mitch
Ryan O'Doherty
Juliet Cowan
Janis
Sam Buchanan
Nick Shymansky
Pete Lee-Wilson
Perfume Paul
Thelma Ruby
Great Auntie Renee
Michael S. Siegel
Uncle Harold
Matilda Thorpe
Auntie Melody
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson
Writer Matt Greenhalgh
Composer Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 June 2024
World premiere 11 April 2024
Release date
11 April 2024 Australia MA 15+
11 April 2024 Austria
12 April 2024 Azerbaijan
24 April 2024 Belgium 16
25 April 2024 Brazil 16
12 April 2024 Bulgaria
17 May 2024 Canada R
11 April 2024 Croatia
16 May 2024 Czechia
18 April 2024 Dominican Republic
12 April 2024 Estonia
12 April 2024 Finland Tulossa
24 April 2024 France 12
11 April 2024 Georgia R
11 April 2024 Germany 12
12 April 2024 Great Britain 15
12 April 2024 Iceland
12 April 2024 Ireland 15A
11 April 2024 Israel 14
18 April 2024 Italy
12 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
12 April 2024 Latvia N16
12 April 2024 Lithuania
12 April 2024 Moldova
18 April 2024 Netherlands 12
2 May 2024 New Zealand R13
11 April 2024 Peru
12 April 2024 Poland
11 April 2024 Portugal M/14
12 April 2024 Romania o.A.
9 May 2024 Serbia o.A.
11 April 2024 Singapore M18
16 May 2024 Slovakia 12
28 June 2024 Spain
12 April 2024 Sweden 11
11 April 2024 Switzerland 12
10 May 2024 Tajikistan
3 May 2024 Turkey 16+
12 April 2024 USA
11 April 2024 Ukraine
12 April 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,026,731
Production StudioCanal UK, Canal+, Monumental Pictures
Also known as
Back to Black, Amy Winehouse: Back to Black, Back to Black エイミーのすべて, Back to Black: Amy lugu, Back to Black. Historia Amy Winehouse, Емі Вайнгауз: Back to Black, Обратно во мрак, 黑色會, איימי ווינהאוס, volver a negro, באק טו באלק, بازگشت به سیاهی

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Back to Black - Trailer 2
Back to Black Trailer 2
Back to Black - Trailer
Back to Black Trailer
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