The life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time.
|11 April 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|11 April 2024
|Austria
|12 April 2024
|Azerbaijan
|24 April 2024
|Belgium
|16
|25 April 2024
|Brazil
|16
|12 April 2024
|Bulgaria
|17 May 2024
|Canada
|R
|11 April 2024
|Croatia
|16 May 2024
|Czechia
|18 April 2024
|Dominican Republic
|12 April 2024
|Estonia
|12 April 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|24 April 2024
|France
|12
|11 April 2024
|Georgia
|R
|11 April 2024
|Germany
|12
|12 April 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|12 April 2024
|Iceland
|12 April 2024
|Ireland
|15A
|11 April 2024
|Israel
|14
|18 April 2024
|Italy
|12 April 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|12 April 2024
|Latvia
|N16
|12 April 2024
|Lithuania
|12 April 2024
|Moldova
|18 April 2024
|Netherlands
|12
|2 May 2024
|New Zealand
|R13
|11 April 2024
|Peru
|12 April 2024
|Poland
|11 April 2024
|Portugal
|M/14
|12 April 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|9 May 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|11 April 2024
|Singapore
|M18
|16 May 2024
|Slovakia
|12
|28 June 2024
|Spain
|12 April 2024
|Sweden
|11
|11 April 2024
|Switzerland
|12
|10 May 2024
|Tajikistan
|3 May 2024
|Turkey
|16+
|12 April 2024
|USA
|11 April 2024
|Ukraine
|12 April 2024
|Uzbekistan
Marisa Abela performed the majority of the singing in the film herself, undertaking two and a half hours of vocal coaching each day for four months to emulate Amy Winehouse's vocals.